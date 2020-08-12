July 9, 1946 - August 9, 2020
Raydean L. Riley of Lincoln, Nebraska was born to Anna and Elmer Riley on July 9, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ray grew up in Hickman as the sixth of eight children, attended Hickman Public Schools, and graduated from Norris High School in May of 1965. Ray proudly served his country in the Army from 1966-1968, and was a veteran of service in Vietnam. Ray worked at American Stores, in the construction industry, and retired in 2009 after twenty-five years in the United States Postal Service.
Ray enjoyed being with family, doing woodworking, and working on his 1966 Chevrolet Super Sport. He enjoyed boating and water skiing. He was a member of Southwood Lutheran Church. Ray passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father, and by his grandparents, Lawrence and Helena Christiansen; brothers Robert, Eldon and Kirk Riley; sisters Vivian Lalan, Roxanne Luben and brother-in-law Mel Luben. Survivors include two sisters: Yvonne Riley of Hickman and Jacquetta (Gene) Johnson of Beatrice; nephews and nieces: Justin (Maggie) Johnson, David and Nell of Hebron; Jarod (Kate) Johnson, Claire and Rowan of Chicago; Lonnie (Barb) White of Seward; Chad (Danette) White, Katherine and Sarah of Lincoln; Kris (Troy) Hess and Gage of Lincoln; Ashley Walker, Kennedy and Owen of Johnstown, Colorado; Rick Lalan of Lafayette, Colorado; and brother-in-law Jack Lalan of Boulder, Colorado. Ray is also survived by step-nieces, step-nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitations will take place at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) in Lincoln on Wednesday August 12 from 5-7:00 PM and on Thursday the 13th at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Hickman (211 E 1st) from 5-7:00PM. There will be a private family graveside service. Due to Covid-19, face masks and social distancing are recommended. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Bryan Foundation. A Celebration of Life is planned for the summer of 2021.
