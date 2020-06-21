× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 1, 1936 - June 10, 2020

Ray John Ross, age 84, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Ray was born February 1, 1936 to John and Martha Ross. He served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve. He earned a BS degree in Physics and was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma, a registered CPE, and President of the American Institute of Plant Engineers, Lincoln Chapter.

He began his career at American Stores as a Plant Engineering Manager. Later in his career, he worked as the Vice President of Corporate Engineering at Foote and Davies Printing, and Data Documents. During his career, he designed emission control systems, built industrial facilities, and added innovative technology to multiple industries across the US.

Ray was a was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He was united in marriage to Maryanne Large in 1962. His love for family was only second to his love for Christ.

Ray is survived by daughters, Carrie (David) Foster, Kristen (Darrell) Lack, and Angie Ross; six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Ivan Ross.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10:00 am at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th St., Lincoln, with Reverends Lonnie Jacobsen and Benjamin Vinyard officiating. Please meet at Gate 2. Memorials in his memory are suggested to Calvary Lutheran Church 2788 Franklin St, Lincoln, NE 68502. Online condolences lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ray Ross , please visit Tribute Store.