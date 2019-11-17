{{featured_button_text}}

November 13, 2019

Ray E. Sheldon, 85, passed away November 13, 2019. His industrious charm made him a favored employee at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lincoln, Nebraska for more than 36 years.

Ray and Margie Sheldon welcomed children Mark, Karen, Diana, Paul, Cindy, Brenda, and David, as well as, many grandchildren. Ray was predeceased by his daughter, Karen.

Committal will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery on December 6 at 2 pm. Online guestbook available www.GrossFuneralHome.com

Service information

Nov 22
Memorial Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
243 Whittington St
Mt Ida, AR 71957
