November 13, 2019
Ray E. Sheldon, 85, passed away November 13, 2019. His industrious charm made him a favored employee at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lincoln, Nebraska for more than 36 years.
Ray and Margie Sheldon welcomed children Mark, Karen, Diana, Paul, Cindy, Brenda, and David, as well as, many grandchildren. Ray was predeceased by his daughter, Karen.
Committal will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery on December 6 at 2 pm. Online guestbook available www.GrossFuneralHome.com
