December 19, 1932 - March 7, 2020
Ray E. Mulder, 87, of Firth, NE, passed away on Saturday March 7th, 2020. He was born December 19, 1932 in rural Firth to Ralph and Elsie Givens Mulder. He was baptized at the Firth Presbyterian Church and made his profession of faith at a young age. Ray attended elementary school at Good Hope School District 60 and graduated from Firth High School in 1950.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice is in charge of arrangements, with services scheduled for Saturday March 14th, 11:00am, at Living Life Reformed Church in Firth. Visitation prior to the funeral will be held Friday March 13th, 6:30 pm, at the Firth Community Center. Memorials to Living Life Reformed Church and the Norris Education Foundation.
Service information
6:30PM
311 Nemaha St
Firth, NE 68358
11:00AM
603 Russel St
Firth, NE 68358