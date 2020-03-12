Ray E. Mulder, 87, of Firth, NE, passed away on Saturday March 7th, 2020. He was born December 19, 1932 in rural Firth to Ralph and Elsie Givens Mulder. He was baptized at the Firth Presbyterian Church and made his profession of faith at a young age. Ray attended elementary school at Good Hope School District 60 and graduated from Firth High School in 1950.