February 11, 1924 - November 21, 2019

Ray A. Johnson, 95, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. Ray was born on February 11, 1924 to William C. and Carrie W. Johnson on a farm near Dannebrog, Nebraska. Ray was 5 years old when his father died, so his mother moved Ray and his two siblings to Grand Island, Nebraska, where he grew up attending school and participating in many sports activities. Ray met the love of his life, Jean M. Hughes, in Grand Island. They ultimately eloped and were married in Las Vegas, Nevada when he was 18 years old.

Ray excelled in sports, most notably in the game of baseball. He was drafted while still in high school by the St. Louis Cardinals, beginning his career in August before his senior year of high school with their farm team in Washington, Pennsylvania. He later played in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and in Springfield, Missouri, all in the Cardinals' farm system. Ray also played for the Sherman Field Flyers, winning the 1944 National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas.

His baseball career was interrupted to serve in the U.S. Army during WWII. Ray saw combat in the European theater, participating in the waning days of the Battle of the Bulge and earning the Combat Infantryman Badge. After VE Day he was involved in the post-WWII occupation of Japan and the corresponding early reconstruction of that country.