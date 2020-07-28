Randy Vincent Quintana
July 23, 2020
The Quintana family sadly lost a patriarch on Thursday, July 23, 2020 when Randy Vincent Quintana age 57 unexpectedly passed away while visiting family in Wisconsin.
Preceded in death by his mother Rachel Martinez Quintana and survived by brothers Tom A Quintana, Samuel Quintana, sisters Felisa J Quintana, Catalina Quintana-Guzman, Victoria T Gallegos, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Cody Park in North Platte Nebraska on Saturday, August 8, 2020 between the hours of 4 PM and 6 PM. Please make any donations to your local food pantry or volunteer to help an elderly in need. A helping hand is an act of kindness and empathy, something Randy was and will be remembered by.
