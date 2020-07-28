Randy Vincent Quintana
View Comments

Randy Vincent Quintana

{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Vincent Quintana

Randy Vincent Quintana

July 23, 2020

The Quintana family sadly lost a patriarch on Thursday, July 23, 2020 when Randy Vincent Quintana age 57 unexpectedly passed away while visiting family in Wisconsin.

Preceded in death by his mother Rachel Martinez Quintana and survived by brothers Tom A Quintana, Samuel Quintana, sisters Felisa J Quintana, Catalina Quintana-Guzman, Victoria T Gallegos, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Cody Park in North Platte Nebraska on Saturday, August 8, 2020 between the hours of 4 PM and 6 PM. Please make any donations to your local food pantry or volunteer to help an elderly in need. A helping hand is an act of kindness and empathy, something Randy was and will be remembered by.

To send flowers to the family of Randy Quintana, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News