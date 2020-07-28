Randy Vincent Quintana

Preceded in death by his mother Rachel Martinez Quintana and survived by brothers Tom A Quintana, Samuel Quintana, sisters Felisa J Quintana, Catalina Quintana-Guzman, Victoria T Gallegos, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Cody Park in North Platte Nebraska on Saturday, August 8, 2020 between the hours of 4 PM and 6 PM. Please make any donations to your local food pantry or volunteer to help an elderly in need. A helping hand is an act of kindness and empathy, something Randy was and will be remembered by.