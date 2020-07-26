Randy V. Quintana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 23, 2020

Passed away and found peace in Milwaukee, Wis., July 23, 2020 at age 57. Randy was born in North Platte, NE and resided in Lincoln, NE.

Preceded in death by his mother Rachel (nee Martinez). Brother of Tommy (Claudia) Quintana, Felisa Quintana, Samuel J. Quintana, Catalina (Herberto) Guzman, and Victoria T. Gallegos. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service and sharing of memories will be held at a later date in North Platte, NE.

