Randy V. Quintana
View Comments

Randy V. Quintana

{{featured_button_text}}

July 23, 2020

Passed away and found peace in Milwaukee, Wis., July 23, 2020 at age 57. Randy was born in North Platte, NE and resided in Lincoln, NE.

Preceded in death by his mother Rachel (nee Martinez). Brother of Tommy (Claudia) Quintana, Felisa Quintana, Samuel J. Quintana, Catalina (Herberto) Guzman, and Victoria T. Gallegos. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service and sharing of memories will be held at a later date in North Platte, NE.

To send flowers to the family of Randy Quintana, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News