Randy Meyer, 65, of Lincoln, NE died Monday, November 23, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE. Mr. Meyer was born March 3, 1955 in Grand Island, NE to Vernon and Marilyn (Brittenham) Meyer. He grew up in Wood River and graduated from Wood River Rural Highschool in 1973 where he was a four-year letterman and student council president. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Business Administration. While attending the university he belonged to the Beta Sigma Psi fraternity. He married Cheryl Bredehoft on May 24, 1980 in Columbus, NE at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He managed several lumber yards, building the largest in Flagstaff, AZ. While in Flagstaff he was a member of the Lion's Club, Flagstaff Business Association, and Peach Lutheran Church. He moved back to Lincoln where he started his own sports memorabilia store, Randy's Superior Collectables. In Lincoln, he was active in AA, helping hundreds of people and speaking at numerous events. He was also a member of the Christ Lutheran Church.