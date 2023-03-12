Randy Malone

March 8, 2023

Randy Malone, who loved a good book, a long bike ride, and his best friend Sally, passed away on March 8, 2023 in Lincoln. Randy, 72, a Lincoln resident earned a living as a long distance trucker for decades, but his passions were closer to home. He was always an avid reader, especially non-fiction.

When young, he enjoyed rodeoing and motocross. Later, he enjoyed golf and bicycling. Randy graduated from College View Academy in 1968, and attended Union College and UNL. He was an Army veteran, with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Randy is survived by his wife and partner of 35 years, Sally, whom he met in a program for recovering alcoholics. Randy was sober over 21 years before his death. Typical of Randy's kindness, was his response to his illness. Right after he told Sally that he had Stage 4 metastasized cancer, he asked, “What can I do to make this easier for you.”

Randy and Sally are grateful for the excellent services by Cancer Partners and HoriSun Hospice and The Monarch. Condolences can be left at www.aspenaftercare.com.