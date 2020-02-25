Randy Lee Folkers
January 25, 1953 - February 22, 2020

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Please dress casual. Memorials have been designated to the family's choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

Service information

Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
