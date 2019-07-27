July 21, 2019
Randy L. Upton, 66, of Rapid City, S.D., passed away on July 21, 2019 surrounded by family at his side. Randy enjoyed visiting the casinos, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Upton Sr and brother Kenneth Upton Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary Upton. Siblings, Danny (Darla) Upton, Christi (Vance) Elliott, Shelley Buchanan and Lisa Malone. Children; Lori Bossaller, Jami (Shane) Jensen and Tim (Cassie) Upton. Eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in Lincoln at a later date.
