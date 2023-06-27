Randy Devine

November 6, 1951 - June 23, 2023

Randy Devine, 71, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on June 23, 2023. He was born on November 6, 1951, in Lexington, NE, to Gilbert and Kelva (Beans) Devine. Randy grew up on a farm south of Cozad, NE.

He graduated from Cozad High School in 1970.

On September 2nd, 1972, he married Karen Baack at American Lutheran Church in Cozad, Nebraska.

Randy farmed for ten years and during that time his two children were born, Justin and Tracy. The family then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Randy attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning his bachelor's degree in business administration.

Growing up, sports were a big part of Randy's life. In high school he excelled at both baseball and football. He passed along his passion and love of sports to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending his kids and grandkids activities. He was always one of their biggest supporters. He liked golfing, traveling, and attending Husker football games. He was a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church.

Randy retired from NMPP Energy in 2017. He was the Director of Wholesale Gas Operations.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter Tracy (Andy) Goodyear; son Justin Devine; grandchildren Brandon, Jackson, and Ashley Goodyear; mother Kelva Devine; sister Judy Devine; brother Steve (Barb) Devine. Preceded in death by his father Gilbert “Gib” Devine.

A Celebration of Life Gathering from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 27th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.

Memorial Service:11:00 am, Wednesday, June 28. 2023 at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Private Inurnment at Yankee Hill Cemetery.

Memorials to the family for further designation.