× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randall Wayne “Randy” Schroeder

October 23, 1953 - May 18, 2020

Randy was born in Lincoln on October 23, 1953 and he died in Lincoln after a sudden illness on May 18, 2020, at the age of 66. Randy attended Walton School and transferred to Lincoln schools in fourth grade. He graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1972. He was a farm kid all his life and a lifelong Lancaster County resident living most of his life in the rural Walton community. He collected IH farm toys, and participated in the Parrot Heads and Camp Creek Threshers.

He worked over 40 years at Hamilton Equipment Company and held other jobs more recently. He enjoyed attending farm fairs, machinery shows, and local band performances. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, of rural Walton.

He is survived by his special friend Deb Pfeifer of Lincoln, his sons Chris (Judi) of Lincoln and Allen (Hillary) of Eagle, step daughter Kristina Keyser of Eugene, Oregon, mother Darlene of Lincoln, brothers Ron (Denise) of Lincoln and Ted (Karen) of Riley, Kansas, eight grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, a nephew and niece. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy, his son Kevin, and his father Wayne.

Memorials to family. Services at later date. Condolences at www.aspenaftercare.com

To send flowers to the family of Randall Schroeder , please visit Tribute Store.