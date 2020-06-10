× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 21, 1962 - June 8, 2020

Randall “Randy” E. Grotelueschen, 58, Lincoln, passed away June 8, 2020. Born April 21, 1962 in Colorado Springs, CO to Elroy E. and Betty M. (Loseke) Grotelueschen. Randy attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and received his BA degree from Doane College. He was a Youth Treatment/Education Specialist and was a member of Christ Lincoln Church.

Family members include his mother Betty Gordon; step-sister Carol Gordon (Steve Hardt); step-brother Randy (Barb) Gordon; step-sister-in-law Mary Gordon; step-nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends; his devoted dog “Roxy”. Preceded in death by his father Elroy; brothers Lee and Rodney “Roddy” Grotelueschen; sister Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Grotelueschen; step-father Arthur “Charlie” Gordon; step-brother Michael Gordon and grandparents.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday (6-12-20) Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Street with Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Columbus, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Wounded Warriors, Peoples City Mission or donor's choice. Limited visitation from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons. 4300 ‘O' Street. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com