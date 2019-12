Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Randall "Randy" A. Savage died October 26, 2019 in Memphis, TN, at the age of 65. Randy was born in Lincoln, NE. He is preceded in death by his parents, Porter M Savage and Carol J Cockrill Savage and one brother, Gary D Savage. He leaves behind his sisters, Kristie Savage Schwartz and Peggy Savage. No funeral services.