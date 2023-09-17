July 6, 1947—September 7, 2023

Randy Abelbeck, born Randall Lee Abelbeck on July 6, 1947, in Belleville, KS, passed away on September 7, 2023, in Lincoln, NE. Randy made his home at Gramercy AL since 2015, where the staff knew him for his wit, puns, and jokester personality. The residents at Gramercy admired him for his friendly and caring demeanor. His family and friends will forever remember him for his love and devotion to them.

Randy is survived by his sister, Sally Y. Biegert of Greenwood Village, CO; his sister and brother-in-law, Rachelle and Delton Neemann of Hastings, NE; his sister-in-law, Michelle Abelbeck of Grand Island, NE; five nieces and one nephew plus 10 great nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.

In his professional life, Randy worked at Norden Laboratories for five years and then, after a merger, worked for SmithKline Beecham Animal Health Laboratories for a total of 20 years before his retirement.

Memorial services for Randy Abelbeck are currently pending, and updates can be found by visiting Aspen Burial and Cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Domesti-PUPS at www.domesti-pups.org or by contacting them at 141 Harwood Ct, Lincoln, NE 68502.

For up to date information, please check info@aspenaftercare.com