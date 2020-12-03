Randall E. “Randy” Brinkman of Lincoln passed away at the age of 62 on November 30, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born September 4, 1958 to Raymond and Jean (Johnson) Brinkman. Randy started Brinkman Drywall Company 30+ years ago after graduating from Lincoln East High School and SCC-Lincoln.

He met the love of his life, Diane Fiacco, in 1982 at Neighbor's Lounge where he played pool and Diane worked as a bartender. Randy and Diane were married December 28, 1995. Randy's first passion in life was his family, especially his three grandchildren. Randy's smile, kind eyes, gentle soul and good heart will live on in his children and grandchildren. Randy enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, searching antique malls with his daughter for good deals, playing cards, sitting by the pool with a cold drink and writing love poems to Diane. He was an avid pool player, Husker fan and classic car enthusiast.