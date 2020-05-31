Randall E. Pierce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 19, 1954 - May 23, 2020

Randy Pierce, age 65, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly at his home, due to an underlying heart condition. Randy cherished his time with his two beloved Grandsons. He loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature's splendor, reading, cooking, music, history and long, peaceful walks. He instilled a passion for many of the things he loved in everyone who knew him. That passion and tradition will transcend generations.

Survived by his Wife, Cheryle (Buss) Pierce; Son, James Pierce; Daughter, Sara (Pierce) MacLean (Richie Butler); His Beloved Grandsons, Edward Pierce, age 10 and Jack MacLean, age 11; Brother, Kelly Pierce (Teri); Sister, Pam Gaghagen (Mark); and Extended Family, Donna Jobman, Steve Buss (Dawn), Jerry Buss (Kristi), Annette Kolter (Jeff), Melanie Johnson (Mitch), Laura Weber (Rick) and many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.Randy was preceded in death by Parents, Eugene & Betty Pierce; Sister, Joyce Anderson; and Brother-In-Law, Butch Jobman.

Randy celebrated life everyday and would want all of us to celebrate in his life. A Celebration of Life will be announced to be held at a later date. lincolnfh.com

