Ramona Pozehl
View Comments

Ramona Pozehl

{{featured_button_text}}
Ramona Pozehl

October 3, 1928 - February 6, 2020

Ramona Pozehl, age 91 years, of Seward, born Oct. 3, 1928, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. Survivors include her sons, Steven Pozehl and wife Susan, Lincoln, Stanley Pozehl and wife Jill, Austin, Arkansas.

Visitation: 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, Seward, with Pastor Daniel Schroeder officiating. Graveside service and inurnment at a later date in Germantown Cemetery, Garland. Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church, Garland. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Ramona Pozehl, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramona's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:30AM
Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church
252 N 6th St
Seward, NE 68434
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramona's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News