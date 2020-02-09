Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ramona Pozehl, age 91 years, of Seward, born Oct. 3, 1928, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. Survivors include her sons, Steven Pozehl and wife Susan, Lincoln, Stanley Pozehl and wife Jill, Austin, Arkansas.

Visitation: 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, Seward, with Pastor Daniel Schroeder officiating. Graveside service and inurnment at a later date in Germantown Cemetery, Garland. Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church, Garland. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com