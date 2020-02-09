October 3, 1928 - February 6, 2020
Ramona Pozehl, age 91 years, of Seward, born Oct. 3, 1928, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. Survivors include her sons, Steven Pozehl and wife Susan, Lincoln, Stanley Pozehl and wife Jill, Austin, Arkansas.
Visitation: 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, Seward, with Pastor Daniel Schroeder officiating. Graveside service and inurnment at a later date in Germantown Cemetery, Garland. Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church, Garland. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:30AM
Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church
252 N 6th St
Seward, NE 68434
