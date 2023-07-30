Ramona P. Lux

July 24, 2023

Ramona P. Lux, age 95 of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away July 24, 2023 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Gresham Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Nelleson officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, July 31 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the Blue Ridge Cemetery north of Gresham.

Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers to be designated later.

Survivors include her children Charles (Lori) Lux of York, Anne (Harry) Heath of Lincoln, Karen Svehla and special friend Don Antholz of Lincoln.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.