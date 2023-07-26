Ramona P. Lux

Ramona P. Lux, age 95 of Shelby, NE, passed away July 24, 2023, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Gresham Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Nelleson officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, July 31, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the Blue Ridge Cemetery north of Gresham.

Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers, to be designated later.

Survivors include her children: Charles (Lori) Lux of York, Anne (Harry) Heath of Lincoln, and Karen (special friend Don) Svehla of Lincoln.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements (Dubasfuneralhome.com).