Ramona L. Lindbloom
View Comments

Ramona L. Lindbloom

{{featured_button_text}}

October 21, 1928 – January 21, 2020

Ramona L. Lindbloom, age 91, of Lincoln, passed away January 21, 2020. She was born October 21, 1928 in Papillion, NE to Glen and Florence Pool. Ramona was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She was a lifetime member of the Lincoln Artist Guild and enjoyed gardening and bird watching.

Preceded in death by husband, Elvis Lindbloom. Survived by children, Connie (Jerry) Greany, Kenneth (Pamela) Lindbloom, Dawn (Rick) Vest and Charles Lindbloom; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

Memorials suggested to the People's City Mission. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-5pm and funeral service Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10am with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Ramona Lindbloom, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramona's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ramona's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News