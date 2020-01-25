October 21, 1928 – January 21, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Ramona L. Lindbloom, age 91, of Lincoln, passed away January 21, 2020. She was born October 21, 1928 in Papillion, NE to Glen and Florence Pool. Ramona was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She was a lifetime member of the Lincoln Artist Guild and enjoyed gardening and bird watching.
Preceded in death by husband, Elvis Lindbloom. Survived by children, Connie (Jerry) Greany, Kenneth (Pamela) Lindbloom, Dawn (Rick) Vest and Charles Lindbloom; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
Memorials suggested to the People's City Mission. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-5pm and funeral service Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10am with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
Service information
2:00PM-5:00PM
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
10:00AM
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512