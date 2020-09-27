× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 25, 1929 - September 19, 2020

Ramona J. Hill, 91, of Lincoln passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1929 in Lincoln to Rae M. & Josephine (Jennings) Cameron. Retired from the University of Nebraska working in Ag Finance and Personnel Cashier. Member of Second Baptist Church.

Ramona is survived by her children Ruth (Terry) Wright, Glen (Kim) Hill, Robert (Sherri) Hill, & Lenny Hill; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Daryl Hill; grandson Craig Hill; and sister Cleo Craigie.

Memorial services will be held 11 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 525 N 58th Street, Lincoln. A private family burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.