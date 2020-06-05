Ramon Maurice Kirby
Ramon Maurice Kirby

January 30, 1962 - May 29, 2020

Ramon Maurice Kirby, 58, was born January 30, 1962 and passed May 29, 2020. He was born in Lincoln to Raymond and Mary Kay Kirby. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kay Kirby and is survived by his Father, Brother, and children.

Visitation will be Saturday June 6, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street. All are welcome to come honor a free spirited man gone to soon. Celebration of life to be announced by family at a later date. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

