Ralph Speth

April 18, 1928 - November 26, 2020

Ralph Speth, 92 of Lincoln, died Thursday, November 26th, 2020 He was born April 18th, 1928 on a farm near Palmyra Nebraska, the third of eight children the son of Herman and Lela (Brant) Speth. Retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad, member of Masonic Lodge and Shrine Rag Tops. a True family man and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, a daughter Cindy Kay and five siblings. Ralph is survived by daughters Diana and Marjory husband Danny; five grandchildren ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister Jean (Robert) Ruppect and a Brother Dean (Donna) Speth, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services to the Live stream on Hammons Family Funeral Services Facebook page A Family Funeral Service will be at 1:30 pm Monday November 30 Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water NE followed by a 3:00 pm. Public graveside Service Rosewood Cemetery Palmyra NE; Visitation will be today 1-7 pm. at the Mortuary in Weeping Water. Memorials to Shrine's Hospital or the family for later designation Condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com