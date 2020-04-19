Ralph Lockett of Lincoln, NE. passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020. He was 66 years old. Ralph was born to Lester and Margaret (Chaney) Lockett on October 31, 1953 in St. Louis, MO. He was one of 6 children. His family moved to Columbia, MO a few years later. Ralph graduated from Sunnydale Adventist Academy in 1973. After high school, he moved to Lincoln, NE and attended Union College from 1973-1977. He studied music, social work and was a member of the Unionaires choral group. While at Union Ralph met and married his former wife Cheryl (Luke) Lockett and from that Union had two daughters - Amy and Sarah. Ralph worked for Health and Human Services for 35 yrs. He specialized in Foster Care Placement and Development and Child Protective Services. Ralph was very passionate about his work. During his time at DHHS he touched the lives of many. Ralph was a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and finding the best hiking stick. He also enjoyed working on vehicles - he could keep the biggest junker running! But what meant the most to Ralph was time spent with family and friends. Ralph was a gentle soul, a natural teacher, and would give the shirt off his back. He enjoyed a good laugh and was always in search of a good bargain. He is survived by his daughters, Amy (Arturo) Escobar and Sarah (Bryon) Coffey of Lincoln, NE; four grandchildren, Isaiah, Gabby, Ashton & Cruz; siblings, Daniel Lockett of St. Louis, and Lanora (Lockett) Kempton of Lincoln, NE; and many other beloved extended family members. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be left online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com. Memorials to the family for future designation.