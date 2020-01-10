Ralph L. Brumbaugh

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Born November 26, 1942 in York, NE to Calvin and Jean (Vincent) Brumbaugh. Survived by wife Sandy of York, sons, Drew (Dorraine) Brumbaugh of St. Charles, IA, Jay Dee (Angie) Brumbaugh of Goodland, KS., six grandchildren. Sister, Sharon (Larry) Riekenberg, sisters-in-law Phyllis Brumbaugh and Kathy Brumbaugh. Brother-in-law Larry (Barb) Ehlers, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.