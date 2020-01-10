Ralph L. Brumbaugh

November 26, 1942 - January 8, 2020
Born November 26, 1942 in York, NE to Calvin and Jean (Vincent) Brumbaugh. Survived by wife Sandy of York, sons, Drew (Dorraine) Brumbaugh of St. Charles, IA, Jay Dee (Angie) Brumbaugh of Goodland, KS., six grandchildren. Sister, Sharon (Larry) Riekenberg, sisters-in-law Phyllis Brumbaugh and Kathy Brumbaugh. Brother-in-law Larry (Barb) Ehlers, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Memorial services 2 p.m., Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at Arbor Drive Community Church. Private family interment. Visitation 1-8 PM, Sun, Jan 12 with family greeting friends from 5:30-7:30 PM, at the mortuary in York. Memorials to the York Public Schools Foundation. www.metzmortuary.com.