Ralph Kite

May 9, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Ralph Kite announces his passing on May 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in Delphi, Indiana, in 1940 to Martin and Maude Kite. In 1959 Ralph made Lincoln his new home. He retired from Good Year after 32 years. He loved his family, fur babies, God, country music, mushroom hunting and Peyton Manning. Ralph will be remembered as a true gentle soul and for his kind heart. We believe heaven has a special place for gentle souls.

Ralph will be remembered by his beloved wife and soul mate, Jerry, Brothers, Ron and Mike, and his children Tina Estrada (Greg), Jerry Parker (Angie), Kim Craft (Rick), Krystal Kite and Ralph Lee Kite. He will also be fondly remembered by his 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many friends. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one son.

Due to current conditions a private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the family for future designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

