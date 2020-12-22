December 18, 2020

Ralph Kaiser (62) of Grand Island, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. He is survived by his son, Stuart Kaiser, and father, Ronald W. Kaiser. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Kaiser (Schoenstein), sister, Marlene Kaiser and Grandpa, Alfred B. Kaiser. Ralph leaves behind many friends including special friend, LeAnne Hutton.

Ralph will be best remembered for his love of music and the outdoors. He entertained many as lead guitar in several bands.

A memorial service will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 23rd at 2 pm. Condolences online at www.giallfaiths.com. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Veterans Home.