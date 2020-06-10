× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 5, 2020

Rajangam Gopal, 78, passed away in Lincoln, NE on Friday, June 5, 2020. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired Chief Marine Engineer in the Indian merchant navy and a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fitness, crosswords, writing and music. Born in India, he moved to Lincoln after retirement and became a proud US citizen.

He is survived by his only daughter Bhuvana, son-in-law Byrav, grandsons Sankar and Eswar and several relatives in India and US. He was greatly loved by us all and will be dearly missed.

Cremation at Roper and Sons. Memorials are suggested to Center for People in Need.

To send flowers to the family of Rajangam Gopal , please visit Tribute Store.