Rajangam Gopal
Rajangam Gopal

Rajangam Gopal

June 5, 2020

Rajangam Gopal, 78, passed away in Lincoln, NE on Friday, June 5, 2020. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired Chief Marine Engineer in the Indian merchant navy and a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fitness, crosswords, writing and music. Born in India, he moved to Lincoln after retirement and became a proud US citizen.

He is survived by his only daughter Bhuvana, son-in-law Byrav, grandsons Sankar and Eswar and several relatives in India and US. He was greatly loved by us all and will be dearly missed.

Cremation at Roper and Sons. Memorials are suggested to Center for People in Need.

