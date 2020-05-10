× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 4, 1934 – May 3, 2020

Rafael (Ralph) Francisco Grajeda Jr., 85 of Lincoln, died early Sunday, May 3, 2020 while in Hospice care. Ralph was the son of migrant workers and was the eldest of 7 children who grew up in Fort Lupton, CO. His parents were Rafael Grajeda Sr. and Laura (Vasquez) Grajeda. Ralph joined the Army in 1954 and was a member of the Army band. He met his wife Angela, while playing saxophone at a dance on base and married her in 1956.

While enlisted, Ralph developed a love of literature. He earned a B.A. and M.A. in English from the University of Colorado - Boulder (1960,1962) and a Ph.D. of Philosophy in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (with a focus on Chicano Literature) in 1974. Ralph was an English professor for many years. His career began at Kent State University (Ohio) in 1962. He taught at Creighton University in Omaha and was tenured at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

While at UNL he advocated for minority students and was a leader in raising awareness of Chicano issues. He taught the first Chicano Literature course on campus and retired as the Director of Ethnic Studies.

In his retirement he continued to read as many books as possible. He also enjoyed his garden, his grandchildren, and his feline friends.