June 7, 2020

Rafael Garcia, 74, of Lincoln, died June 7, 2020 in Lincoln. Rafael grew up in Lincoln; graduated from Lincoln Northeast HS where he wrestled and played football. He was inducted into the Lincoln Northeast HS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014 as a member of the State Championship Football Team. He also wrestled for UNL, and he was an ardent Cornhusker football fan. He earned his BA in Education from the University of Nebraska and his MA in Art from California State University at San Bernardino. Drafted in 1970, SP4 Rafael Garcia served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972 in A Btry 1st BN 81st ARTY USAREUR.

Rafael was an artist and educator of art in the San Bernardino Unified School District for 32 years. He was a renowned artist in the San Bernardino and Los Angeles Chicano Community. His exhibits were curated with specific themes; Día de los Muertos and Cinco de Mayo. “My desire to become an artist as a small boy always existed and deeply ingrained into my system as an adult." Rafael strived “to draw and paint images solely from my imagination, psyche freedom and with great will power." Rafael “credits God helping me do art.”

Rafael was a member of the Lincoln Artist Guild as well as other art organizations in Southern California. Rafael volunteered at Southeast Community College in the ESL Program.