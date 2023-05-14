Rachel (Borchers) Johns

October 22, 1938 - May 7, 2023

Rachel, 84, was born in Lincoln, NE to Fred and Belle (McFarland) Borchers on October 22, 1938, and passed away May 7, 2023.

She is survived by her sons: Doug Johns of Omaha, NE, Todd Johns of Lincoln, NE, and Tom (Kale) Johns of Omaha, NE. Sisters: Valeria Kahler, Nadine (Larry) Danner, 2 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, Reinhardt (Borchers), Eva Borchers, and brother-in-law Ted Kahler Jr.

There will be no visitation or viewing.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.