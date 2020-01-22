November 14, 2019 - January 11, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Ra'Shad Allen Miller was born November 14, 2019, in Lincoln, NE to Alyssa Bienka and Say'Von Rashad Miller. He passed away on January 11, 2020. Family members include his parents Alyssa and Say'Von, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and family friends.
Memorial Service will take place 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences online roperandsons.com
To send flowers to the family of Ra’Shad Miller, please visit Tribute Store.