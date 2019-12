Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

R. Scott Robison, 55 years, of Tekamah, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Country Bible Church in rural Blair. Visitation with family receiving friends: 5-7 pm Friday at Pelan Funeral Services, Tekamah. Burial: Bancroft Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation.