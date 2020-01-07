January 3, 2020

R. Darlene Martin, 92 of Lincoln passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, NE, to Dovie Pearl (Popejoy) and Roy Leon Oleson. Darlene was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed visiting with others and spending time with family. She worked for the Social Security Office in Lincoln for 30 years.

Family members include, daughter Elizabeth (David) Hajny of Hastings and son Robert E. (Sheryl) Martin, Jr.; brother Bob (Vada) Oleson of Arkansas; grandchildren Kristina Ellsworth and Nate Sieber; great grandchildren Aidan, Marcus, Mason, Abby, Hope, and Eve. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert E. Martin, Sr. and her parents Dovie and Roy Oleson.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday January 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. Memorial may be given to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org.

To send flowers to the family of R. Martin, please visit Tribute Store.