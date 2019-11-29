Public encouraged to donate children's running shoes

The Parks and Recreation Department encourages the public to donate new or gently used running shoes for the Feet First youth running program.

The program needs youth sizes 12 to 6, and donations are accepted throughout the year at the F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.

“The objective of Feet First is to introduce kids to running in a fun, encouraging and inclusive manner,” said Mary Johnson, program coordinator. “Currently, the program reaches about 60 children a year, and more donations will help us with our goal to expand the program throughout the city.”

Feet First is made possible through Parks and Recreation and the Community Health Endowment. Established in 2015, the program encourages fitness, community and positive choices for inexperienced youth runners. The program is free, and each participant receives coaching, shoes and entry to local road races.

Over 250 youth and 150 adults have participated in the program in the last two years, including one athlete competing in the Lincoln Half Marathon.

For more information about the Feet First program, contact Mary Johnson at the F Street Community Center at 402-441-4911 or mcjohnson@lincoln.ne.gov.

