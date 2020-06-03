× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Professor Melvin Chandler Thornton

July 2, 1935 - May 30, 2020

Mel was born in Sioux City, IA to parents Phil and Ruth Thornton. The family moved to Storm Lake, Iowa, where Mel grew up living a block from the lake and enjoyed sailing with his twin brother and friends in a boat they bought and renovated. Mel graduated from Storm Lake High in 1953 and received a Navy Scholarship to the University of Nebraska, where he majored in mathematics and met his future wife, Rosemary.

After graduation in 1957 Mel spent two years in the Navy, serving as an LTJG on the Calvert, a troop transport ship. He and Rosemary were married in 1958. After the Navy the couple moved to Champaign, IL, where Mel studied mathematics at the U of Illinois, earning a Ph.D. in math. Meanwhile, three boys were born before the family moved to Madison, WI, where Mel taught at the University of Wisconsin and their daughter was born. Mel's last stop was the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.