Priscilla Joan (Douthit) Wallick

December 3, 1924 - July 2, 2023

P. Joan (Douthit) Wallick was born December 3, 1924, to Beatty and Permelia (Gregg) Douthit in Fullerton, NE. Joan grew up in Grand Island and graduated from high school there in 1943. She graduated from Hastings College in 1947.

She and Robert Wallick were married April 15, 1950, and celebrated 69 years of marriage before Bob's passing in 2019.

Joan loved drawing, piano, dancing, gardening, reading and collecting “interesting stuff.” She and Bob enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed 16 Elderhostels. Upon retirement, they began regular exercise classes, considering them a priority. They were long-time members of Warren United Methodist Church in Lincoln.

Joan is preceded in death by husband Bob, sister Helen Reutlinger and brother Charles “Buzz” Douthit.

Joan is survived by children Gregg (Elaine) Wallick and Kathy (Joe) Link, grandchildren Amanda Wallick and Brett (Stephanie) Wallick and Kurt and Mark Gonnerman as well as five great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life to be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). A livestream of the service will begin 10 minutes prior at roperandsons.com

No viewing/Cremation

Condolences online at roperandsons.com