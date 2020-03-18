September 20, 1931 - March 16, 2020
Priscilla J. Wright, 88, of Lincoln, passed away March 16, 2020 in Lincoln. Born September 20, 1931, in Seward.
Family members include sons Steven (Linda) Wright and John Walter Wright; grandchildren Natalie, Benjamin, Jesse, Jake, Amanda and Lydia; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters Delilah and Diane. Preceded in death by her parents, husband John “William” Wright, Jr., daughter Roxanne Weil and brother Ted Price.
Private viewing and graveside services to be held. Burial in the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
