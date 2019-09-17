April 11, 1932 - September 14, 2019
Presbytera Veda “Anna” Klodnicki , of Lincoln, reposed in the Lord on September 14, 2019. Born April 11, 1932 in Podington, England, she was a U.S. citizen by choice. A daughter, wife, mother and child of god.
Trisagion: 7:00 p.m. Tuesday (9-17-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (9-17-19) Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 North 63rd Street. Interment in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
