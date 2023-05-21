Phyllis Shires
February 3, 1926 - May 6, 2023
Phyllis Shires, 97, was born in Walnut, Iowa to Henry and Alvena Rossmann, the youngest of 8 siblings. She graduated from Immanuel School of Nursing in 1947 and married Vern Shires in 1948. She worked at Lincoln Internal Medicine for 34 years. She passed on National Nurses Day, heaven got a good one! Phyllis loved her family, friends and golf. After retiring, she volunteered at Clinic with a Heart, Blood Bank and AseraCare Hospice. In 2009 she received the National Humanitarian Service Award. On her 65th wedding anniversary she made a hole-in-one in Minnesota while vacationing with her family. She will be solely missed.
Survivors, son Dr. Robert Shires (Jean), daughter, Robin (Randy) Spangler. Grandsons, Dr. Adam Shires (Anne), Brian Spangler (Nici), Phil Shires, Kevin (Amie) Shires, Patrick (Charly) Spangler, and niece Rose Shires. Nine great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 84th and Pioneer on Friday, June 2nd at 10:30 in the chapel. Lunch will be served in Fellowship Hall. Memorials can be made to Clinic with a Heart, Community Blood Bank, or AseraCare Hospice. Cards can be sent to Robin Spangler, 14140 Panama Road, Adams, NE 68301.