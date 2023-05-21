Phyllis Shires, 97, was born in Walnut, Iowa to Henry and Alvena Rossmann, the youngest of 8 siblings. She graduated from Immanuel School of Nursing in 1947 and married Vern Shires in 1948. She worked at Lincoln Internal Medicine for 34 years. She passed on National Nurses Day, heaven got a good one! Phyllis loved her family, friends and golf. After retiring, she volunteered at Clinic with a Heart, Blood Bank and AseraCare Hospice. In 2009 she received the National Humanitarian Service Award. On her 65th wedding anniversary she made a hole-in-one in Minnesota while vacationing with her family. She will be solely missed.