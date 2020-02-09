Phyllis R. Frazell, 81, of Otoe, passed away on February 6 in Omaha. She was born on October 25, 1938, to Loyd O. & Ruth (Gothner) Fjerstad in Glasgow, MT. She married Daryl Frazell on September 12, 1959, in Omaha, and the couple celebrated their 60th anniversary last year. Phyllis, whose working career was in medical technology, was a homemaker, artist and online bookseller.