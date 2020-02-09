October 25, 1938 - February 6, 2020
Phyllis R. Frazell, 81, of Otoe, passed away on February 6 in Omaha. She was born on October 25, 1938, to Loyd O. & Ruth (Gothner) Fjerstad in Glasgow, MT. She married Daryl Frazell on September 12, 1959, in Omaha, and the couple celebrated their 60th anniversary last year. Phyllis, whose working career was in medical technology, was a homemaker, artist and online bookseller.
She is survived by her husband, Daryl, of Otoe, daughters: Coral Frazell of Lincoln, Kristina Myers of Franklinville, NY, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sister: Janet Decker of Omaha and brother: Loyd J. Fjerstad of Seminole, FL.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe St., Bennet, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
10:30AM
350 Monroe St
Bennet, NE 68317