Phyllis M. Speidel, 96, Lincoln, passed away June 7, 2020. Born September 23, 1923 in Elgin, NE to William A. and Mamie (Millikin) Sapp. Phyllis was a member of Southern Heights Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Tilden High School and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where she met her husband Bill. They were married in 1945 and lived on a farm east of Lincoln. Phyllis and Bill loved square dancing which they taught and called for 40 years. They hosted many trips and cruises to the Caribbean and Hawaii. She enjoyed china painting, candle making and playing her organ. Family members include her son Steve (Nancy) Speidel; grandsons Austin Speidel, Brent (Nicole) Reynolds; granddaughter Maddie (Mark) Messina; great-grandchildren Logan, Kylie, Faith and Jude, and Maci and Cooper; brother Maurice Sapp; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband William, sister Dolores Swanson and June Sapp. Private family service will be held. Limited visitation Wednesday 3-5 pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to Southern Heights Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com