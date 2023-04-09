Phyllis Lottie Fuller
April 2, 2023
Phyllis Lottie Fuller, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Phyllis is survived by her son Rick (Laura) Fuller, two sisters, Ardath Engel of Peyton, CO, and Nylotis Broker of Grand Island, NE. 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A visitation for Phyllis will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512, followed by a memorial celebration of life at 2:00 PM Please visit www.lincolnfh.com.