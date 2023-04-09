Phyllis Lottie Fuller, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Phyllis is survived by her son Rick (Laura) Fuller, two sisters, Ardath Engel of Peyton, CO, and Nylotis Broker of Grand Island, NE. 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.