Phyllis L. Johnson

February 10, 1928 - February 13, 2020

Phyllis L. Johnson, 92, of Malcolm, passed away February 13, 2020. Born February 10, 1928 in Lincoln, NE the only child of Ted and Osco (Doughit) Long. Phyllis and her husband Harry raised their children and farmed at Malcolm, NE.

Family members include her sons Bert Johnson, Malcolm Robert (Jan) Johnson, Topeka, KS, Ted (Diane) Johnson, Raymond; daughters Lucinda (Terry) Bohmont, Sparta, MO and Leigh Keiter, Seward; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Harry and great-granddaughter Breanna May Hall.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday (2-17-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, with Pastor Michael Headley officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the Malcolm Cemetery Association. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

