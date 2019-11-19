Phyllis Kokjer Beck

January 2, 1926 - November 9, 2019
Phyllis, 93, died at Aksarben Retirement Village in Omaha, where she lived after suffering several strokes in January 2018.
A Lincoln resident since 1945, Phyllis Marcia Kokjer was born at home in Wahoo to H. Emerson and Winnifred Kokjer. She earned an associate's degree from the former Luther College and a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1947. She belonged to Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and its alum group.
Phyllis worked weekends and school vacations during World War II at the ordnance factory in Mead. After graduation, she worked at an advertising agency. She married Leo J. Beck Jr. on June 12, 1948. A full-time mother, she was home-room mom, Cub Scout den mother, Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girls leader. She drove her children to games, parties, church, school and swimming lessons. She found time to sew clothing for herself and her children and to knit afghans and baby clothes.
Phyllis often expressed gratitude for her family and her many friends in Lincoln and Wahoo, a long-running dinner club, and neighbors from her homes on Calvert Street, at Capitol Beach, Taylor Greens and the Grand Lodge at the Preserve. She was a member of Tuesday Review and PEO, and was president of her chapter. She was a longtime member of First Plymouth Congregational Church.
She is predeceased by Leo, who died in 1997; sisters-in-law Joeline Venter, Marilyn Sue Klippert, and Sally A. Beck; brothers-in-law Don Venter, Gerald Klippert and Norman L. Sothan.
Survivors include her sister, Janet K. Sothan, Lincoln. Children: Jody Beck, Washington, D.C.; Ron Beck (Betty), Denver, Colo., Larry Beck, Portland, Ore.; Jeannine Keairnes (Scot), San Antonio, Texas, and Marcia Brown (Bill), Omaha. Grandchildren: Jonathan Beck (Lizzie Pace), Redwood City, Calif.; Alex Beck, Palmer, Alaska; Alida Beck, Chicago. Sam Keairnes and Peter Keairnes, San Antonio. Alyssa Brown (fiancé Rob Maddux), Austin, Texas; Laura Brown, Overland Park, Kans.; Joseph Brown, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Carly Summers (Ana), Olympia, Wash.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street, Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.