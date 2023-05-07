Phyllis Kay Kennett

September 11, 1942 – May 4, 2023

Phyllis, 80, was born in Crete, NE on September 11, 1942, to Glenn and Virginia (Vrbsky) Sieckmeyer, and passed away on May 4, 2023. She was the first born of five children and was raised a farm girl.

Phyl graduated from Crete High School in 1959. Upon graduation, she entered nurses training at St. Elizabeth school of nursing in Lincoln. She graduated there in 1962. On October 13,1963 Phyl married her high school sweetheart, Ron Kennett. Together, they loved and raised two sons.

Phyl was proudly employed as a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital for her entire 38-year career. She retired in 2000.

Phyl is survived by: husband, Ron; sons Tim (Shane) and Shawn; grandchildren, Rev. Cole Kennett; Lily (Cody) Wallinger and their sons, Rocco and Archer; Summer (Brandon) Utrup and their daughter Dorothy; Emma Kennett and fiancé Conrad Cronin; Cade and Easton Kennett; sisters, Jeanne (Mike) Wenz; Shere Sieckmeyer; brother, Kelly (Karen) Sieckmeyer; brother-in-law, Don Kovar; numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Phyl was preceded in death by: parents Glenn and Virginia Sieckmeyer; parents-in-law Howard and Babe Stolz; brother Ken; and sister-in-law Shirley Kovar.

The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to Home Instead and CHI Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Phyl and her family.

Visitation, Wednesday May 10, 2023, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 AM St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520. lincolnfh.com