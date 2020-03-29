Phyllis Kay Fauth
Phyllis Kay Fauth

Phyllis Kay Fauth

November 1, 1942 - March 24, 2020

Phyllis Kay Fauth, 77, of Lincoln, NE went home to be with her Savior on March 24, 2020. Phyllis was surrounded by family as she began her eternal journey. She was born to Manfrid and (Della) Alene (Johnson) Martinson in Eaton, Colorado on November 1, 1942. After retiring from a career at People's Natural Gas, Phyllis worked in the Cafeteria at Lincoln High School for 6 years. She enjoyed fellowshipping with members of her church, playing cards with friends and mostly spending time with family.

Phyllis was preceded in death by brother, Claude L. Martinson; parents, Manfrid and Alene Martinson and husband, Edward Fauth. She is survived by children, Lori (Lee) Irons, Lincoln, Sandy Ricketts, Lincoln, Tim Slagle, Lincoln; sisters, Shirley Howell and Lynda (Kevin) Turner, Garden City, Kansas; grandchildren, Riley Morton, Nate (Tori) Morton, Michaela Morton all of Lincoln, Amber (Zach) Fischer, Ankeny, Iowa, Tiffany (Tanner) Craig, Adams, Nebraska, Desiree (Robert) Palmer, Lincoln, Dorea (Jacob) Wilson, Brooklyn, New York, Christian Slagle, Lincoln, and TJ Slagle, Springfield, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Scout and Ryder Morton, Kinley, Elsie, Coen and Charles Fischer, Madison and Marilyn Craig and Layla and Mylind Palmer.

A memorial and celebration of Phyllis's life is planned at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to Cerebral Palsy www.bccerebralpalsy.com/donate. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

