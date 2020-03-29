Phyllis Kay Fauth, 77, of Lincoln, NE went home to be with her Savior on March 24, 2020. Phyllis was surrounded by family as she began her eternal journey. She was born to Manfrid and (Della) Alene (Johnson) Martinson in Eaton, Colorado on November 1, 1942. After retiring from a career at People's Natural Gas, Phyllis worked in the Cafeteria at Lincoln High School for 6 years. She enjoyed fellowshipping with members of her church, playing cards with friends and mostly spending time with family.