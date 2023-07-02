Phyllis Joan (Dingman) Reagan

July 12, 1930 - June 13, 2023

Phyllis Joan (Dingman) Reagan was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 12, 1930, to Blossom L. and Waldo E. Dingman, the third of four children. The family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Phyllis studied art at the University of Nebraska. In April 1958, she married Air Force officer Paul M. Reagan, who was stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base. Phyllis and Paul raised three children over years of moves and military assignments, and ended up back in Lincoln, when Paul retired from the military.

Phyllis had the soul of an artist, and created many works of art in sculpture, oil paintings, and nature photography. She was also skilled in needle work, sewing, and gardening. Her back yard was always full of wild flowers. Always fascinated with nature, Phyllis and Paul were active members of the Audubon Society for many years. Phyllis was a deeply spiritual person, who felt closest to The Almighty in the songs of birds, the call of an owl, or the wind stirring tall prairie grass.

Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When Paul passed in May 2014, she chose her own epitaph: “At one with nature…lovingly shown through her artwork and photography”.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters Amy and Rebecca, her son Mike, granddaughters Sarah and Carol, and great granddaughters Autumn and Scarlet, as well as many other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M.on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Wyuka Cemetery. A celebration of life gathering will be held following the graveside at Wyuka Funeral Home.

